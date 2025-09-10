Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Receives $11.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.7143.

AMPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. William Blair raised Amprius Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th.

NYSE:AMPX opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. Amprius Technologies has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $9.66. The company has a market cap of $976.87 million, a PE ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.38 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 84.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amprius Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 28,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $193,619.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,005,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,855,975.50. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 19,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $130,664.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 846,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,776,369.50. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,203 shares of company stock valued at $772,044 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 2,043.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 1,385.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

