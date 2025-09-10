Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.27 and traded as high as $9.67. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 93,114 shares traded.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Up 0.5%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.0722 dividend. This is a positive change from Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 17.0% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

