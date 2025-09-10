Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 298.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,461 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,510,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $728,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,789 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,293,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,215,000 after purchasing an additional 785,494 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,305,000 after buying an additional 404,842 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,074,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $147.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $350.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.15. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

