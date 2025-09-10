Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 250 ($3.38) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.38), with a volume of 196731 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 247.05 ($3.34).
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALFA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 282 price target for the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 target price on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 276.
Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported GBX 5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Financial Software had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 51.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC will post 8.7583445 EPS for the current year.
Alfa has been delivering leading-edge technology to the global asset finance and leasing industry since 1990. Our specialised expertise enables us to deliver the most challenging systems transformation projects successfully.
Alfa Systems, our class-leading SaaS platform, is at the heart of the world’s largest and most progressive asset finance operations.
