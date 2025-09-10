AI Companions Price Hits $0.13 (AIC)

AI Companions (AIC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, AI Companions has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One AI Companions token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AI Companions has a total market capitalization of $125.62 million and $6.55 million worth of AI Companions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AI Companions Profile

AI Companions was first traded on September 8th, 2024. AI Companions’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for AI Companions is aivcompanions.com. AI Companions’ official Twitter account is @aiv_companions.

AI Companions Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Companions (AIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AI Companions has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 749,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of AI Companions is 0.12652632 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $6,211,063.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aivcompanions.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Companions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Companions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AI Companions using one of the exchanges listed above.

