AES (NYSE:AES) and Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Critical Survey

AES (NYSE:AES) and Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AES and Pampa Energia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AES 8.42% 19.02% 3.01% Pampa Energia 23.73% 13.01% 7.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AES and Pampa Energia”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AES $12.28 billion 0.74 $1.68 billion $1.42 8.94 Pampa Energia $1.88 billion N/A $619.00 million $8.11 7.24

AES has higher revenue and earnings than Pampa Energia. Pampa Energia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AES, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

AES has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pampa Energia has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for AES and Pampa Energia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AES 2 2 6 2 2.67 Pampa Energia 0 3 1 0 2.25

AES presently has a consensus target price of $24.67, indicating a potential upside of 94.23%. Pampa Energia has a consensus target price of $85.83, indicating a potential upside of 46.15%. Given AES’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AES is more favorable than Pampa Energia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.1% of AES shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Pampa Energia shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of AES shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.5% of Pampa Energia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AES beats Pampa Energia on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AES



The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market. It uses various fuels and technologies to generate electricity, such as coal, gas, hydro, wind, solar, and biomass, as well as renewables comprising energy storage and landfill gas. The company owns and/or operates a generation portfolio of approximately 34,596 megawatts and distributes power to 2.6 million customers. The company was formerly known as Applied Energy Services, Inc. and changed its name to The AES Corporation in April 2000. The AES Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About Pampa Energia



Pampa Energía S.A. operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity. The company also explores for and produces oil and gas in the provinces of Neuquén and Río Negro. In addition, it produces petrochemicals, such as styrene, synthetic rubber, and polystyrene. Further, the company operates and maintains a 22,391 km high-voltage electricity transmission network in Argentina. Additionally, it holds a concession for the transportation of natural gas with 9,248 km of gas pipelines in the center, west, and south of Argentina; and processes and sells natural gas liquids in Bahía Blanca in the Province of Buenos Aires, as well as offers related advisory services. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa Energía S.A. in September 2008. Pampa Energía S.A. was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

