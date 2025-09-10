Advisory Alpha LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 236,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 924,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,745,000 after purchasing an additional 45,305 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,188,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.62. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

