Advisory Alpha LLC Raises Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May $PMAY

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter worth $2,787,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 141,903 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PMAY opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $650.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $38.16.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

