Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 7,131 Shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF $FLBL

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 80.8% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,518,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,539,000 after buying an additional 678,531 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,259,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after buying an additional 169,134 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 926,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,468,000 after buying an additional 671,597 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 825,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,864,000 after buying an additional 275,257 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 820,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after buying an additional 18,812 shares during the period.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of FLBL stock opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.05. Franklin Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $24.45.

About Franklin Senior Loan ETF

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

