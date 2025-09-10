Advisory Alpha LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF $RSPU

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSPU opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $443.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $76.86.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.