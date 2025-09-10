Advisory Alpha LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,390 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $117.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $211.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

