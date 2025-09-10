Advisory Alpha LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Vision MN LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $184.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.69. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $117.55 and a one year high of $186.63.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.