Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 616 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,011,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 77,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after buying an additional 22,443 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Napa Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 14,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.00 and a 200 day moving average of $107.67. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

