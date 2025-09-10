Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adecoagro from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Adecoagro from $9.90 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adecoagro presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. Adecoagro has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $12.07.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $405.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. Adecoagro had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 3.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adecoagro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Adecoagro by 143,775.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adecoagro by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd grew its position in Adecoagro by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

