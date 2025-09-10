Acorns Advisers LLC Sells 5,779 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF $ESGE

Acorns Advisers LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,190,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,779 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $41,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,653,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,803,000 after purchasing an additional 352,198 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 114,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15,284 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 113,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,495,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 78,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ ESGE opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $41.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average of $37.39. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3727 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

