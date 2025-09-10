Acorns Advisers LLC Increases Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,578 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Acorns Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $49,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.91 and a 52-week high of $110.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.3876 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

