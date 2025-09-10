Acorns Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 423,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $155,131,000 after buying an additional 16,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Securities cut Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.52.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $415.53 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $387.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,532 shares of company stock valued at $18,648,987. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

