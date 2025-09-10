Acorns Advisers LLC Acquires 329 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $1,278,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $580,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its position in Boeing by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 185,907 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,706,000 after purchasing an additional 58,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. TD Securities lowered shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.77.

Boeing Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $229.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $173.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.48. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

