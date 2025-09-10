Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 6,779 Shares of Chemed Corporation $CHE

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,779 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $91,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 335.0% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 245.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other news, Director George J. Walsh III acquired 200 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $417.10 per share, with a total value of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,443.30. This trade represents a 6.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 10,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.91, for a total transaction of $4,224,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Chemed from $640.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Chemed from $708.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.25.

Chemed Trading Down 1.9%

CHE opened at $454.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $453.06 and a 200 day moving average of $532.95. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Corporation has a 12 month low of $408.42 and a 12 month high of $623.60.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by ($1.75). Chemed had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 11.56%.The business had revenue of $618.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.47 EPS. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Chemed has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.000-22.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

