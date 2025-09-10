Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 571,535 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,009,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571,535 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of DoorDash worth $184,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 762.5% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on DoorDash from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.65.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 291,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.19, for a total value of $69,409,280.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 229,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,556,704.93. This trade represents a 55.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.74, for a total transaction of $13,787,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,545 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,558.30. This represents a 68.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,019,042 shares of company stock worth $248,122,219. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $255.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.31 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.47 and a 52 week high of $278.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.03 and a 200 day moving average of $214.74.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

