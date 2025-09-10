Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,921 Shares of Autohome Inc. $ATHM

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,605,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $127,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,018,000 after purchasing an additional 161,210 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 36,193 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 4th quarter worth $1,869,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Autohome Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:ATHM opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 17.24. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $34.70.

Autohome Profile

(Free Report)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.