Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $81,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 13,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.9%

TE Connectivity stock opened at $209.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.30 and a fifty-two week high of $212.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $232.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $403,004.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,155.20. The trade was a 29.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 45,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $9,597,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,751.25. This represents a 65.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,645 shares of company stock worth $27,267,158. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

