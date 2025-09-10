Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, September 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th.

Acadian Asset Management Stock Performance

AAMI opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.35. Acadian Asset Management has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Acadian Asset Management had a return on equity of 174.31% and a net margin of 16.65%.The firm had revenue of $124.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that Acadian Asset Management will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Acadian Asset Management

Acadian Asset Management Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAMI. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,402,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,690,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,240,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,094,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadian Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Acadian Asset Management Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

