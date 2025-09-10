Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, September 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th.
AAMI opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.35. Acadian Asset Management has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.42.
Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Acadian Asset Management had a return on equity of 174.31% and a net margin of 16.65%.The firm had revenue of $124.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that Acadian Asset Management will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Acadian Asset Management Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.
