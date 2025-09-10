Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.7727.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abrams Bison Investments LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 96.7% during the second quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 3,580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,095,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,243,000 after acquiring an additional 95,670 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 13.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,553,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,933,000 after acquiring an additional 306,314 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 437.5% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,473,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,126 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5,144.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,376,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,898 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $79.82.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $869.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.59 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.31%.Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

