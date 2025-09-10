Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Raises Dividend to $0.69 Per Share

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.6896 per share on Thursday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 648.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This is a 12.9% increase from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.61.
Absa Group Stock Up 3.7%
Shares of OTCMKTS:AGRPY opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. Absa Group has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55.
Absa Group Company Profile
