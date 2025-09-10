Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Raises Dividend to $0.69 Per Share

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.6896 per share on Thursday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 648.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This is a 12.9% increase from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.61.

Absa Group Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGRPY opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. Absa Group has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55.

Absa Group Company Profile

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; life and non-life insurance products; residential property-related finance solutions; mortgages; vehicle and asset finance products and services; cash, debit, credit and prepaid cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; mobile payments; and savings and investment products and services.

