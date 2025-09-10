Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF Stock Position Raised by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $9,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANF. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 161.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth $76,000.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $131,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,248. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 5,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $487,824.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,601.70. The trade was a 40.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,964 shares of company stock worth $759,233 in the last ninety days. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 0.2%

ANF opened at $95.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.44. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $167.71.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.61%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 target price on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

