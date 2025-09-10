AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 334,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 538,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,768,000 after purchasing an additional 39,164 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 974.6% during the first quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $2,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 0.3%

AbbVie stock opened at $210.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.79 billion, a PE ratio of 100.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.53. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 312.38%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Daiwa America upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.95.

Read Our Latest Report on ABBV

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.