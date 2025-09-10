99,778 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Purchased by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 99,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBIT. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 48.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

IBIT stock opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $69.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.71.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.