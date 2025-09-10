86,281 Shares in NACCO Industries, Inc. $NC Acquired by Mudita Advisors LLP

Mudita Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 86,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000. NACCO Industries comprises 1.5% of Mudita Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in NACCO Industries by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NACCO Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NC stock opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $296.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.75. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.91.

NACCO Industries Dividend Announcement

NACCO Industries ( NYSE:NC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.24 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 11.79%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NACCO Industries news, SVP Elizabeth Loveman sold 3,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $125,689.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 23,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,725.88. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

