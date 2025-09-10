66,321 Shares in New Fortress Energy LLC $NFE Acquired by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 280,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,279 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $677,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 865,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after buying an additional 494,848 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 87,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth $144,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised New Fortress Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. New Street Research set a $8.50 target price on New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, June 30th. BTIG Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NFE stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. New Fortress Energy LLC has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $16.66.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.55). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 48.94% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $432.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that New Fortress Energy LLC will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Profile

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.