6,391 Shares in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 946.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 502,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 454,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other news, Director H Eric Bolton, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.33 per share, with a total value of $190,660.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,660. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $98.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.58. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $659.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.56 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 10.74%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.930-8.490 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

