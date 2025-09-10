5,929 Shares in Avista Corporation $AVA Bought by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2025

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVAFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 252.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Avista during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Avista during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Avista during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the first quarter worth about $222,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avista news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $38,727.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,497.30. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $50,196.24. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,227.68. This represents a 14.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.74. Avista Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.41.

Avista (NYSE:AVAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.11). Avista had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.29%.

Avista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avista (NYSE:AVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.