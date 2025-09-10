5,929 Shares in Avista Corporation $AVA Bought by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 252.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Avista during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Avista during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Avista during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the first quarter worth about $222,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avista alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avista news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $38,727.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,497.30. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $50,196.24. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,227.68. This represents a 14.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.74. Avista Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.41.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.11). Avista had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.29%.

Avista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.