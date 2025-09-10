4,393 Shares in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM Acquired by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,393 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 559.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 102,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,952,000 after acquiring an additional 86,981 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stephens reduced their price target on Atlassian from $221.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.90.

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.43, for a total value of $1,262,987.04. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 182,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,875,167.43. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total transaction of $1,476,892.20. Following the sale, the director owned 38,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,384,461. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 536,278 shares of company stock worth $100,977,258. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

TEAM stock opened at $182.36 on Wednesday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $154.07 and a 1-year high of $326.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of -184.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

