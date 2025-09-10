264,145 Shares in CDW Corporation $CDW Purchased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 264,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,332,000. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.20% of CDW as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 78.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $168.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. CDW Corporation has a 52 week low of $137.31 and a 52 week high of $230.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.42.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.11. CDW had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDW

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.