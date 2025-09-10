264,145 Shares in CDW Corporation $CDW Purchased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 264,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,332,000. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.20% of CDW as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 78.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.
CDW Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $168.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. CDW Corporation has a 52 week low of $137.31 and a 52 week high of $230.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.42.
CDW Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.
CDW Profile
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
