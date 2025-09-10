2,620 Shares in Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JXN. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 987.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.20.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $96.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,605.57 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Jackson Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $115.22.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of ($471.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 1.73%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5,333.33%.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

