2,405 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 450.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR stock opened at $252.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.76. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.21 and a 52-week high of $271.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total value of $1,848,497.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 48,813 shares in the company, valued at $12,824,151.36. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total value of $1,465,991.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,020,545.45. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,417,208 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

