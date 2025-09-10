22,627 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI Acquired by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 301.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 83,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 62,383 shares during the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 49,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 34,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.91. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $66.66 and a twelve month high of $105.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

