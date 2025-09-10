177 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Acquired by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 146.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 265.0% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective (up from $785.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Monday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price target (up from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $838.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $857.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $789.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $683.09. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.86 and a 52 week high of $954.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.09. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $664.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total transaction of $31,199,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 121,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,851,900. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.34, for a total transaction of $2,443,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,338,265.26. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,792 shares of company stock valued at $41,066,150 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

