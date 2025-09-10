1,757 Shares in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF $IYY Bought by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 577.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after purchasing an additional 127,327 shares during the period. DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,549,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,945,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA IYY opened at $158.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.65. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $116.99 and a 1 year high of $159.37.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

