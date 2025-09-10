113,168 Shares in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH Acquired by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 113,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 1,729.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,066,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,365,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,829,000 after buying an additional 2,282,007 shares during the period. Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 1st quarter worth $46,473,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 143.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Life Time Group to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Life Time Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Time Group

In other news, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 9,375 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $262,968.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 240,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,235.55. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Life Time Group Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE LTH opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.44. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Life Time Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $761.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Life Time Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

