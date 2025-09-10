100,000 Shares in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation $ANSC Purchased by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ANSC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,836,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 277,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 95,702 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 60,264 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after buying an additional 59,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,408,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after buying an additional 358,196 shares during the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition stock opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $10.93.

About Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

