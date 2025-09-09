Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor $ZWS Position Reduced by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,709 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZWS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 3,250.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $36.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Stock Performance

Shares of ZWS opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a one year low of $27.74 and a one year high of $46.76.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

In related news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 108,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $4,750,437.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 94,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,731.30. This represents a 53.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $874,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,871,400. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,930 shares of company stock worth $6,501,529 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

