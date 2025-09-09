Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 102,229 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,229 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 1.1% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.05% of Philip Morris International worth $133,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. KGI Securities began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE PM opened at $162.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.53. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

