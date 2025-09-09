Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases 170,629 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,629 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.0% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $123,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $209.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.93 billion, a PE ratio of 99.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.38%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

