Zimmer Partners LP Trims Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Zimmer Partners LP trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $13,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,612.68. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $288.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.69 and a 12-month high of $341.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.02%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

