Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Announces Dividend of $0.50

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.5034 per share on Friday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 161.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th.

ZIJMY stock opened at $71.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.48. Zijin Mining Group has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $75.20.

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, refining, and sale of gold, non-ferrous metals, and other mineral resources in Mainland China and internationally. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, lead, tungsten, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, lithium, platinum, and palladium.

