Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 33.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $313.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.36. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $205.73 and a 52 week high of $427.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.78.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.30. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.250-15.750 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays set a $301.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.44.

Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

