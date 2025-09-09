Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL Shares Bought by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,437,000 after acquiring an additional 73,036 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,735,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $905,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $71.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.14. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.12 and a 1 year high of $74.57.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.