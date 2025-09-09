World Chess (LON:CHSS) Shares Down 8.3% – Time to Sell?

World Chess PLC (LON:CHSS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.11 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.11 ($0.03). Approximately 3,506,989 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 1,394,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

World Chess Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £19.00 million and a P/E ratio of -360.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.98.

Get World Chess alerts:

Insider Activity at World Chess

In related news, insider Ilya Merenzon purchased 24,390,244 shares of World Chess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 per share, for a total transaction of £731,707.32. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,340,000 shares of company stock worth $82,020,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About World Chess

World Chess (LSE: CHSS) is a London-based chess gaming and entertainment company and International Chess Federation (‘FIDE’) official commercial partner.

The Company’s vision is to build a global, leading intellectual sports brand by reinventing chess for the modern consumer. World Chess intends to do this by becoming the leading platform for the global chess community through online, in person and hybrid chess events and activities, and by providing complementary product offerings to players, spectators, and partners through its ecosystem, which is made up of the following pillars.

FIDE Gaming Platform

World Chess runs FIDE Chess Arena, the exclusive official gaming platform of FIDE and has the official rights to offer its players the official ratings and titles, recognised by FIDE.

Events and Competitions

The Company is experienced in organising events and competitions to promote the sport including the organisation of three World Chess Championship matches.

Recently, World Chess developed and launched the Armageddon Series, the chess league for prime-time television.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for World Chess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Chess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.