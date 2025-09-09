Woodline Partners LP Has $57.79 Million Stock Position in Pentair plc $PNR

Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 160.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 660,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,111 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Pentair were worth $57,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at $38,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 128.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Wall Street Zen raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pentair from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.36.

Pentair Stock Up 0.1%

PNR opened at $110.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $74.25 and a fifty-two week high of $111.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.71 and a 200-day moving average of $96.68.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 14.86%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

